K9 Jinx’s family thanks community for outpouring of support following loss

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Friday, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office shared a message from K9 Jinx's family. Jinx was killed Monday during an officer-involved shooting in Manitou Springs.

We want to thank the community for all the love and support they have given us during this difficult time. We were able to pick up all the items left at the memorial and have read each and every card. We have set up our own memorial for Jinx in our home to have a place to honor him, where we have placed all these items. The outpouring of love has certainly been a comfort to us during our grief. Thank you! Family of K9 Jinx

EPCSO

Tuesday, the sheriff's office held a procession for Jinx.

EPCSO

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the department leading the officer-involved shooting investigation, the suspect fired at least one shot at law enforcement when deputies and officers with the Manitou Springs Police Department tried approaching the suspect.

That's when an officer and a deputy fired their duty weapons at least one time, striking the suspect. Police say the suspect died at the scene. Their identity has not been released.

CSPD says Jinx's handler was not injured.