Pueblo Police arrest man found slumped over steering wheel of stolen vehicle

PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after he was found slumped over the steering wheel of a reportedly stolen vehicle.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, officers were sent to the 100 block of Club Manor Drive Wednesday at 11:25 a.m. on a recovered stolen vehicle.

Police say the victim was able to track their stolen vehicle to a business in the area.

At the scene, officers found 22-year-old Carlos Rios in the vehicle. After a short struggle, police say Rios was arrested. He faces charges of Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and Theft.