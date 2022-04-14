Amazon teams up with PikeRide, adding 40 new e-bikes to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs is getting more electric bikes. Thursday, PikeRide bike-share teamed up with Amazon to announce the opening of a new bike hub that will offer 40 new bikes to residents.

After opening their facility at the Colorado Springs Airport last year, Amazon officials said they wanted to get more involved in the community. They say funding two new hubs for PikeRide was their way of connecting with residents and supporting the city.

The first hub is opening near the Hillside Community Center. The second location will be announced at a later date.

PikeRide also plans to open 20 additional bike hubs by the end of the year, adding even more bikes to the more than 400-bike fleet they currently have.

PikeRide costs $1 to unlock the bike and an additional 15 cents for every minute after. A one-year pass for $150 is also available.