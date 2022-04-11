Beulah man arrested in Kansas in connection to shooting along I-70

ABILENE, Kan. (KRDO) -- A Beulah man was arrested in Kansas for involuntary manslaughter in connection to a shooting along Interstate 70.

According to the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a Dollar General in Solomon, Kansas Sunday at 9 p.m. on a report of a gunshot victim.

The sheriff's office says 27-year-old Samantha E. Baum of Topeka, Kansas sustained a single gunshot wound while driving on Interstate 70 near Solomon. Baum made it to the Dollar General before she was then taken to a Salina hospital. She later died from her injuries.

According to the sheriff's office, 48-year-old Eric. S. Wymore of Beaulah, Colorado was arrested for Involuntary Manslaughter and booked into the Dickinson County Detention Center where he's being held without bond pending his first appearance.

The sheriff's office says the investigation remains active and no further information is available at this time.