One shot in east Colorado Springs Saturday night, suspect not identified



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A person was shot around 10:15 Saturday night in the 3900 block of Airport Road, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said they received reports of a shooting and arrived on scene to find a single gunshot victim in a business there. They immediately began rendering medical aid.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department and American Medical Response arrived shortly after and took over medical care, according to CSPD.

Police said they are actively working to identify suspect(s), the condition of the victim is unknown at this time.