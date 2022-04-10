Officer-on-duty notices grassfire burning in Colorado Springs early Sunday, prompts evacuation notices

COLROADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs Police officer noticed a grassfire burning in southeast Colorado Springs around 1:45 a.m. Sunday on the corner of Fountain Boulevard and Aeroplaza Drive, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

(KRDO)

Officer Sean Boland was the on-duty officer who reported it and officials said the fire began spreading quickly due to high winds. Multiple officers from the Sand Creek Division began doing evacuation notices for homes in the fire's path.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded and took control of the blaze, which burned around three acres.

The fire occurred on private property and all evacuation notices have since been lifted.

(KRDO)

CSPD said no arrests have been made.