Peyton couple says they were ‘bullied’ into keeping their son at Children’s Hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Morgan family took their three-month-old son Kam to Children's Hospital in Colorado Springs in August of 2020 after he had been ill essentially since he was born.

Once there, Sarah Morgan, Kam's mom, said their he began undergoing a series of tests without much to show for it.

"He got a bunch of different scans on that first day," Sarah said. "He got a bunch of x-rays and ultrasounds [...] None of the tests, even after the 10 days, showed anything."

After talking with her husband and doing research, Sarah said the family decided to request transfer of care for Kam to the University of Michigan's hospital. She said the hospital had a specialty in Kam's condition and they had familial support in Michigan.

Once requested, Sarah said the hospital changed their tune.

"Everyone’s demeanor changed," Sarah said. "It got all of a sudden very defensive."

Sarah said their family was asked questions about why they wanted to move their son and faced roadblocks when they continued to push for the transfer of care. According to the Morgan family, when they had a meeting with hospital doctors and staff they asked what was going to happen if they took Kam to get care somewhere else.

Sarah says the social worker told them: "We will take your kid. Point blank we will take your kid.”

Sarah and her husband chose to keep Kam at Children's Hospital but said she felt "bullied" into staying.

Now, she's been corresponding with the hospital and said they have told her to take her concerns up the chain of command -- all the way to the Colorado Department of Health and Environment. The hospital responded to her formal complaint this week with a letter saying her file had been closed and included a pamphlet with their patient bill of rights which includes to "Get care and treatment in a safe setting, free from bullying and abuse."

We reached out to Children's Hospital for an interview on the matter and they responded by email with a statement that reads: "Children’s Hospital Colorado values our patients’ parents and/or legal guardians as partners in their child’s care and is deeply committed to providing family-centered care to ensure the best outcomes for our patients. In the rare occasions when a family requests a transfer to another facility, or if it is in the patient’s best interest to transfer, we will gladly assist to find an accepting facility and provider."

Story shot and edited by Pete Miller.