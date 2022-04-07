COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado hitting a new mile marker and not in a good way, new data released Thursday by the The National Road Safety Foundation (NRSF) shows the State is experiencing the largest amount of distracted driving crashes since 2002.

Since April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month, multiple agencies are pleading with the public to pay attention behind the wheel or it could cost someones life, or your own.

“Your eyes can be on the road but your mind is elsewhere when doing something else other than driving, and that is called a cognitive distraction," David Riche with the NRSF said. "So while you’re texting you are not paying attention. And if something happens ahead of you, you may not have time to react at all and crash.”

According to the Colorado State Patrol, in 2021, troopers saw a 47 percent increase in fatal crashes caused by distracted driving in the crashes investigated.

El Paso County in specific ranks second out of all the counties in the State for having the largest quantity of injury and fatality crashes caused by inattentive to driving.

With I-25 and I-70 being the top two locations for these tragedies to occur according to the Colorado State Patrol.

“Obviously there is a solution - that being pay attention when you are driving," Riche said. "Just don’t let yourself get distracted.”