Search for woman accused of squatting at vacant home in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) is asking for the community's help in identifying a suspect involved that trespassed a home up for sale in Black Forest.

On Saturday, Mar. 12, EPCSO responded to a report about a real estate agent who was showing a home and property in the 10000 block of Burgess Rd.

The sheriff's office says evidence indicated the suspect was unlawfully living inside the home. Deputies also recovered stolen items from the home.

Deputies also found surveillance video of the suspect at a Walmart.

Deputies describe the suspect to be a woman in her 20s to 30s with long, brown hair. The surveillance video shows the woman wearing dark clothing and carrying a tan clutch wallet.





Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office Tip Line at 719-520-7777 or the dispatch center at 719-390-5555.