Mother arrested in Michigan after 12-year-old reported missing from El Paso County in February

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 12-year-old reported missing from El Paso County almost two months ago was found in Michigan. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) says her mother is now in custody.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, Kaydence Reaume was reported missing from her home in the 7800 block of Tennis Lane on February 14.

The sheriff's office says she was believed to be with her mother, Kayla Brookshire, and that they were headed to Denver, Greeley, or Michigan.

The EPCSO says Kaydence's father had custody and Brookshire was in violation of an active court-ordered custody agreement.

EPCSO detectives determined Probable Cause was found to charge Brookshire with the felony crime of Violation of a Custody Order and issued a search warrant for her arrest.

On March 30, the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brookshire in Michigan. According to the EPCSO, she's being held in Michigan awaiting extradition to the El Paso County Jail.