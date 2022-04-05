Man arrested after shots fired at Fountain motel narrowly missed person in different room

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man is in custody after a shooting at a motel in Fountain on Sunday, April 3.

According to the City of Fountain, officers responded to a reported shooting at the Fountain Inn Motel at 11:30 a.m. At the scene, officers detained a man walking away from the motel.

Officials say the man had an AR-15 style rifle. The suspect was later identified as 21-year-old Calil Witherspoon.

According to officials, Witherspoon had gone to the motel and confronted people with the rifle. Authorities say he shot the rifle at some people, narrowly missing them.

Officials say the bullet almost hit another person inside a different room at the motel.

Witherspoon was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail on several charges including two counts of Attempted Murder in the First Degree, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, and Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender (POWPO).