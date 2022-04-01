Car-building event for young children with disabilities held in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A program with the goal to give toddlers with developmental disabilities more freedom made its way back to Colorado Springs.

Go Baby Go was designed by the University of Delaware and works to help children become more independent by letting them build and modify their own motorized cars.

Friday, materials were provided by the sponsors at Jackson Engineering, who had 30 volunteers on hand to help with builds at the resource exchange.

The Resource Exchange's (TRE) Early Intervention therapists helped incorporate the vehicle into the child's ongoing personalized development plan.

Go Baby Go has made periodic stops at the resource exchange since 2017. With eight cars on the docket during Friday's event, this was their biggest builds since pandemic restrictions went into effect.





A Go Baby Go event happened in 2021 in partnership with Scheels.

TRE's Early Intervention teams have worked with babies and children from birth through the age of three with developmental delays or disabilities in El Paso, Teller, and Park counties.