Colorado State Trooper injured in pursuit, suspect from Minnesota dies

AULT, Colo. (KRDO) -- A suspect died following a car chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies, including troopers from Wyoming.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), troopers assisted in a pursuit initiated by Wyoming Highway Patrol traveling south on Highway 85 at 2:45 p.m.

CSP says the driver of the vehicle was wanted for a parole violation out of Minnesota.

With help from an Ault Police Department officer, a CSP trooper successfully deployed stop sticks. The suspect continued driving south, swerved into another CSP vehicle, causing it to roll and become disabled.

CSP says the suspect vehicle went off the road and into a drainage ditch.

According to CSP, the state trooper sustained minor injuries from the crash and was taken to a hospital as a precautionary measure. The suspect, however, died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Officials believe the suspect was not wearing a seatbelt.

The incident caused law enforcement to close Highway 85 in both directions.