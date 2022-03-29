Family still searching for Bekime ‘Becky’ Elshani who went missing in 2006

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, March 29, 2022 marks 14 years since Bekime “Becky” Elshani was reported missing.

On March 29, 2006, Elshani was reported missing by her father. According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, she was last seen near her apartment in the 6000 block of Twin Oaks Drive.

Elshani was 22-years-old when she went missing. Her body has never been found.

Her family told KRDO they still celebrate her birthday.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.