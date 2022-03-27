Skip to Content
Man stabbed near Goodwill in Colorado Springs Saturday night

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was stabbed in the leg near the Goodwill in southeast Colorado Springs around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said they responded the 2800 block of South Academy for the report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found a male who said he had been stabbed in the parking lot.

CSPD said the victim suffered a stab wound to his upper left leg.

Police described the suspect as an Asian Male with tear drop tattoos on his cheek.

