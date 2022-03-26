Shooting at Citadel Mall Friday night sends several people to the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investing a shooting that happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday at the Citadel Mall on the east side of town, according to CSPD.

Police said officers from the Sand Creek Division responded to a shots fired call but the CSPD Violent Crimes Section has assumed responsibility for the investigation.

Multiple victims were transported to a local hospital, CSPD said.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.