Shooting at Citadel Mall Friday night sends several people to the hospital
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police are investing a shooting that happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday at the Citadel Mall on the east side of town, according to CSPD.
Police said officers from the Sand Creek Division responded to a shots fired call but the CSPD Violent Crimes Section has assumed responsibility for the investigation.
Multiple victims were transported to a local hospital, CSPD said.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
Comments
