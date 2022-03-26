Momma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen hosts crawfish boil Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Momma Pearl's Cajun Kitchen in north Colorado Springs held a classic Louisiana Crawfish Boil Saturday afternoon with fresh crawfish flown in from Louisiana.

The restaurant said it serves Cajun dishes prepared by Chef Robert Brunet and his staff.

Chef Robert and his wife Becky own the joint and get a new shipment of fresh crawfish flown in weekly.

Crawfish boils are held every Saturday at the location.