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Tracking warm temps & widespread fire danger

what to expect
KRDO
By
Published 5:50 AM

TODAY: We're tracking a warm and windy day with highs in the 70s and 80s along and east of I-25. Expect most gusts in the 20 to 30 MPH range. Widespread Red Flag Warnings are in place. We'll see showers for areas in Western Colorado but stay mostly dry out east.

TOMORROW: Temps cool to the 60s and 70s. It'll still be windy so fire danger continues, although we're more likely to see some showers spill over I-25. We could see some snow across higher elevation areas in the Pikes Peak Region Tuesday night but accumulations (if any) would be very light.

EXTENDED: We're mostly dry Wednesday but temps stay cooler in the 60s and 70s. We warm up a few degrees Thursday to the 70s in Colorado Springs and near-80s in Pueblo ahead of more active weather Friday and Saturday. We're monitoring snow chances in the Pikes Peak Region again Fri-Sat... We'll have more details as we get closer!

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Julia Donovan

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