Colorado Springs Police officer still being paid despite felony kidnapping arrest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Colorado Springs police officer is still collecting a paycheck, despite allegations that he threatened to kill a 15-year-old boy.

According to a spokesperson with the police department, Shane Reed is on paid administrative leave until he is formally charged.

Reed was arrested on a second-degree kidnapping charge, a felony, as well as misdemeanor child abuse, menacing, and harassment.

The four-year veteran with the Stetson Hills Division was arrested on March 18. Reed had a bond advisement hearing in front of a judge Thursday, where he learned he will have the first appearance on his charges on March 30.

Depending on the date Reed started working for CSPD in March of 2018, and according to CSPD's payscale on the department website, Reed earns at least $38.56 per hour. Working a five-day week, at 40 hours per week, Reed will have made $2,776.32 while on paid leave.

Court documents released Monday afternoon show that a 15-year-old boy accused Reed of assaulting and threatening to kill him in late January of 2022. It's unclear how Reed knows the child.

According to court documents, the 15-year-old said he was outside his house around dusk when Reed pulled up in his truck, shined his headlights on the child and his friend, and then got out. The teen reported Reed was wearing what he described as a "police belt" with pouches but didn't see a weapon.

In the arrest affidavit, the teen said Reed then grabbed him by the wrist and told him to "walk." The teen said he was scared and tried to resist, but Reed was "stronger than him" so he stopped resisting. He reported that Reed started "dragging him" down to a fence. He said Reed then "pushed him by his upper collar bone against the fence."

Reed declined to comment to KRDO Thursday, saying his attorneys have advised him not to talk.

According to the CSPD handbook, "An employee may be placed on administrative leave with or without pay at the discretion of the chief, so long as it does not conflict with Civil Service rules."

Interim Police Chief Adrian Vasquez issued the following statement at the time of Reed's arrest: