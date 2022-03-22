Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers offering $1,000 reward for fentanyl arrests

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In response to recent arrests and deaths at the hands of deadly fentanyl, the Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers (PPACS) are offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to a fentanyl arrest.

"Fentanyl is an extremely dangerous drug that can be fatal in doses as small as two milligrams. Recently there have been numerous fatalities from this drug across the region, most recently when several young people died of this substance in Colorado Springs," Don Addy with Crime Stoppers told KRDO.

Recently, 4th Judicial District Attorney Michael Allen echoed a similar sentiment.

"Two milligrams of fentanyl can be deadly. Two milligrams, you could have two pills that are counterfeit pills and there's no way to tell by looking at the pills, how much fentanyl is in one of those pills," Allen said.

Crime Stoppers urges anyone with information about someone distributing fentanyl to call 719-634-7867 or visit the website. People can remain anonymous and receive the reward if the tip leads to an arrest.