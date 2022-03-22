Controversial abortion rights bill arrives on Senate floor

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO)-- Bills restricting late-term abortions are passing in Republican-led legislatures elsewhere, but Colorado appears to be headed in the complete opposite direction.

House Bill 22-179 has already passed through the Colorado House of Representatives, and now the abortion rights bill is being discussed in the State Senate, just one step away from Governor Jared Polis' desk.

With Democrats in control of the legislature, it's pretty likely that the bill will pass through the Senate and become law. Governor Polis has already said he will sign the bill if it ends up on his desk.

According to the Center for Reproductive Rights, while Colorado has very few restrictions on abortion access, state law does not expressly protect abortion.

HB 22-179 is called the Reproductive Health Equity Act, and if and when it passes, it would guarantee every person in Colorado access to an abortion, regardless of whether the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade decision is diminished or overturned.

The bill also prohibits state and local governments from denying or interfering with a person's decision to either use contraception, give birth, or have an abortion.

Republicans have spent all day Tuesday debating the bill and proposing amendments. Many of the conservative legislators argue that the bill is premature, given that no change has been made by the Supreme Court yet. HB 22-179 arrives in the Senate after the bill spent record time on the floor of the House, before passing last week.

Colorado is already one of seven states that have no law against late-term abortions and have no state-imposed thresholds.

Democrats say HB 22-179 would not change that, but if it passes, it puts into law that abortions would be protected in the state, regardless of what happens federally.

Still, Democrats worry that without HB 22-179, any change at the federal level could restrict abortion access in the state.