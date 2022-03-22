Colorado King Soopers hold moment of silence one year after Boulder shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Coloradans reflects on one year since the mass shooting at a Boulder King Soopers. On March 22, 2021, 10 people, including a Boulder Police Officer, lost their lives when a gunman opened fire inside the grocery store on Table Mesa.

To remember those lives lost, King Soopers across the state will be holding a moment of silence at 2:30 p.m. to show support and respect for those who died.

Ahead of the moment of silence, several state lawmakers released statements one year since the tragedy.

“While this awful mass shooting shook the Boulder community and our state, it didn’t rock our spirit. From helping victims and survivors, to showing love and solidarity at the memorial in front of King Soopers, to honoring the life of Officer Talley for his bravery and sacrifice, we came together to support our fellow Coloradans through their grief. I’m always in awe when I see how Coloradans show up for each other and bring light to our state even on its darkest days.” Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser

Governor Jared Polis also offered his condolences to the victim’s families and the community of Boulder. He is expected to attend later for the Day of Remembrance event.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been one year since the lives of ten of our fellow Coloradans were tragically taken far too soon at the King Soopers on Table Mesa. With every day that goes by, with every anniversary, with each new beginning, we think of them with love. We remember that day but also the acts of kindness and compassion that quickly followed — from the embrace of strangers to families traveling from every corner leaving flowers, prayers, and handmade signs at the memorial. Let today serve as a reminder that moving forward doesn’t mean leaving those we’ve lost behind. We must never forget the Colorado spirit of strength and resilience demonstrated in our darkest hours, together we will help each other heal, take pride in our community, and cherish our time with our loved ones all the more.” Colorado Governor Jared Polis

Below are the names of the ten victims:

KRDO will be attending the moment of silence at a Colorado Springs King Soopers. Watch KRDO NewsChannel 13 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for updates.