CSPD officer arrested on multiple charges including a felony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs Police officer was arrested on Friday on four charges including second degree kidnapping, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Officer Shane Reed was assigned as a patrol officer in the Stetson Hills Division and was first investigated on Mar. 9 when CSPD Detectives became aware of allegations of criminal activity by Reed.

Detectives initiated an investigation into the allegations and established probable cause for the arrest of Reed on Mar. 18 when detectives applied for and were granted an arrest warrant for the following charges:

Second degree kidnapping, class four felony

Child abuse - knowingly/recklessly any injury other then SBI, class one misdemeanor

Menacing - threat/physical action/fear of SBI, class three misdemeanor

Harassment - strike, shove, kick class three misdemeanor

Reed has employed by CSPD since March 2018, CSPD said. In addition to the arrest, Reed has been placed on administrative leave.

The Interim Police Chief Adrian Vasquez released a statement on the arrest:

“The Colorado Springs Police Department values the trust placed in our organization by the community, and we are committed to holding officers accountable who violate that trust. Today, CSPD Detectives arrested Officer Shane Reed for several serious charges to include one felony charge. While Officer Reed has the same presumption of innocence and due process rights as every person arrested, it is important that the Citizens of Colorado Springs know that their officers will be held accountable when their actions warrant it.”

This is an ongoing investigation.