Two years since investigators found 11-year-old Gannon Stauch’s body

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two years ago Thursday, the search for a missing 11-yer-old from Lorson Ranch came to a bitter end.

On March 17, 2020, workers with the Florida Department of Transportation found a suitcase under a bridge just outside of Pensacola, Fla. Inside the suitcase was the body of Gannon Stauch.

According to the autopsy, he had been shot, stabbed, and he had a skull fracture.

Gannon was first reported missing on January 27, 2020. Before finding his body, Gannon's stepmother, Letecia Stauch, was taken into custody for his death on March 2, 2020.

Stauch faces a slew of charges for his death, including first-degree murder -- which carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole in Colorado.

Stauch was supposed to appear in court Thursday, exactly two years after the boy's body was found, but her hearing was rescheduled this week.

In February, Stauch pleaded "not guilty by reason of insanity," which caused another delay in her trial.