SWAT situation on Pueblo’s eastside, suspects possibly linked to robbery

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department says possible suspects from an earlier incident led to a SWAT situation on Pueblo's Eastside.

According to police, officers and the SWAT team are at the scene of East 1st St. and North Joplin at a residence. Police told KRDO they've tried to contact the suspects inside the residence over loudspeakers.

Police told KRDO they are trying to contact possible suspects from a robbery/menacing incident from earlier Wednesday.

According to police, the situation has been going on for several hours.

This is a developing story.