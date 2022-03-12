Man with outstanding warrants arrested in Colorado Springs Friday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man with several outstanding warrants for catalytic converter theft was arrested Friday morning, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD said they received word that 46-year-old, Edward Tuma was near the 300 block of Boulder Place around 7 a.m. Friday.

Tuma was identified as being wanted for his alleged thefts. Police said Tuma initially went back into the residence on Boulder Place when he saw officers, but eventually came out peacefully after CSPD communicated with him.

Tuma was taken into custody without incident.