Douglas County Sheriff’s Office: high school student found with ‘pellet-type’ gun

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Douglas County school is back open after reports came in Thursday morning about someone on school property, potentially with a weapon.

At 9:22 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) received a call there was a male in the parking lot of Rock Canyon High School, possibly armed with a rifle. The caller told dispatch they believed they heard three to four popping sounds.

According to the sheriff's office, the school was put on lockdown status and law enforcement responded.

The sheriff's office says deputies at the scene found a 17-year-old male student outside of the school. According to the DCSO, the student had a toy pellet-type gun, which utilizes water-type pellets.

The parents of the student were notified and are cooperating with the investigation.

DCSO says the school was put back on normal operations shortly after 10:30 a.m.