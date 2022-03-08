Pueblo Police warn of marijuana laced with fentanyl and amphetamines

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) released a public service announcement (PSA) warning the community about an increase in overdoses tied to laced marijuana.

According to police, people who have been buying marijuana illegally from street dealers have been experiencing adverse reactions while smoking marijuana. Locally, police say they found marijuana laced with dangerous drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Additionally, the department has also confirmed marijuana and THC products, like wax and oil variants, have also contained opioids and amphetamines. Police say this has been most prevalent in vapes.

According to the PSA, the Pueblo Police Department has received numerous calls for service where unsuspecting marijuana users have overdosed on opioids or amphetamines.

Police say these overdoses are traced back to street dealers.

Now, the department warns marijuana users to be aware of this recent trend and to never buy from an unregulated source.