PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- Southbound I-25 between mile marker 105 and 108 is closed due to a traffic accident, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

As of 12:05 p.m. CDOT said they are very close to clearing the crash and the left lane on SB I-25 is open to slow-moving traffic.

You can access CDOT's traffic map here.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.