CSPD on ‘accident alert status’ Sunday morning due to weather

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As of 7:30 a.m. Sunday the Colorado Springs Police Department reported they are on accident alert status due to weather and road conditions.

Under accident alert status, CSPD asks all drivers to report accidents online if no one was hurt, no drugs or alcohol were involved, no public property was damaged, all drivers have insurance, and all parties agree to cold report or report online.

This is to help keep resources available for more serious accidents and 911 calls during severe weather.

For more information on accident alert status or to report an accident online click here.