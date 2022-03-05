Northbound Nevada Avenue back open after injury car crash Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) --

[UPDATE 12:15 P.M.]

All lanes of traffic are back open and the accident has been cleared from the roadway.

[ORIGINAL ARTICLE 11:30 A.M.]

An injury traffic accident at Colorado Avenue and Nevada Avenue shut down all northbound lanes of traffic on Nevada and eastbound lanes of Colorado Avenue Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

As of 11:30 a.m. CSPD said to avoid the areas and expect delays.