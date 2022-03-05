Armed robbery at 7-11 in Colorado Springs Friday night, suspect at large

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An armed man robbed a 7-11 in northeast Colorado Springs around 9:20 Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police.

Police said a male suspect entered the convenience store in the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy and displayed a handgun, then demanded money from the store clerk.

The suspect then fled the area in a vehicle before police got there. The investigation is ongoing, CSPD said.