Skip to Content
News
By
today at 9:34 AM
Published 9:35 AM

Armed robbery at 7-11 in Colorado Springs Friday night, suspect at large

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An armed man robbed a 7-11 in northeast Colorado Springs around 9:20 Friday night, according to the Colorado Springs Police.

Police said a male suspect entered the convenience store in the 4600 block of Austin Bluffs Pkwy and displayed a handgun, then demanded money from the store clerk.

The suspect then fled the area in a vehicle before police got there. The investigation is ongoing, CSPD said.

News
Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content