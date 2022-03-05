3-car crash in east Colorado Springs shuts down Union Boulevard Saturday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A three-vehicle crash near N. Union Boulevard and E. Dale Street shut down traffic in both directions on Union around 8:30 Saturday morning, according the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said traffic between Dale Street and E. Willamettte Avenue and westbound Monument Street is also closed at Union. Police asked people to avoid the area and expect delays.

CSPD also reported non-life threatening injuries sustained by two people involved in the crash.

The road closures are expected through at least 9:40 a.m. Saturday.