Former Loveland police officer pleads guilty to second-degree assault charge to Karen Garner-related arrest

LOVELAND, Colo. (KRDO) -- The former Loveland police officer who was charged with assault in addition to three counts to the arrest of an elderly woman with dementia pleaded guilty to the second-degree assault charge on Wednesday morning.

According to our news partners in Denver, the case remains an open sentence which allows the opportunity for the judge to sentence Austin Hopp to probation at the hearing scheduled for the first week of May.

In April 2021, an attorney released body cam footage of Karen Garner's arrest which happened in June 2020 as part of a "federal civil rights lawsuit." The footage claimed Garner was "forcibly pushed to the ground and that during the arrest she suffered multiple injuries." Garner was left with a dislocated shoulder, a sprained wrist, and broken humerus.

Nearly a year after the arrest, Hopp along with former officer Daria Jalali were charged in May 2021.

Family members expressed their thoughts about the deal offer for Hopp.

"I’m really disappointed that the district attorney would offer a plea," said John Steward, who is Garner's son. "Caught us off-guard, shocked, disappointed."