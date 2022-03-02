A closer look at local teacher salaries and why many say they’re underpaid

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KRDO) -- Following a walk-out of Liberty High School Students, protesting a new Academy District 20 schedule decision to take a planning period away from high school teachers.

On February 2, Superintendent Thomas Gregory sent an email to all faculty and staff in District 20 informing high school teachers that "a full teaching load for high school teachers will include twelve-course sections" starting fall of 2021.

Currently, D20 high school teachers are required to teach 11-course sections.

High school teachers say they're being asked to do more work without more pay. Now, KRDO sat down and took a look at teacher salaries across several Southern Colorado districts.

Watch KRDO NewsChannel 13 at 10 p.m. to see how Academy District 20 teacher salaries compare to other districts in Southern Colorado.