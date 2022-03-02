Liberty High School students walk out to protest District 20 proposal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - More than 100 students walked out of Liberty High School in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.



Members of the senior class organized the protest, which is centered around the flag pole just outside the front doors. They say the protest pertains to recent scheduling proposals by District 20 that teachers say would take away a 'planning period' and replace it with a new course.



This is a developing story. We will update it with new information as it comes in.