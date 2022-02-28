Skip to Content
Woman swings ax around and assaults police officer in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) arrested a woman on Sunday for swinging an ax around at people in downtown Colorado Springs.

At around 11:50 a.m., police responded to the intersection of E. Platte Avenue and N. Tejon Street. Police attempted to make contact with the woman but after multiple commands, she refused to drop the ax. As a result, police set off a taser.

As the woman was arrested and getting medical attention, she kicked a member of the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) and spit in one of the police officer's face.

Police say bystanders and any parties involved were not injured in the incident.

The incident is no further threat to the public.

