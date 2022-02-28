Man arrested after hit-and-run; police locate handgun in suspect’s backpack

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man was arrested on Sunday after a hit-and-run incident in the south end of Pueblo.

In a Pueblo police news release, at around 2:48 p.m., police responded to a report of a hit-and-run incident in the area of Northern Avenue and Pueblo Boulevard.

Police say the suspect, Carl Gonzales Jr., 20, was driving a Kawasaki dirt bike on Pueblo Boulevard where he collided with a truck. After the incident, Gonzales Jr. ran from the scene, leaving his phone and shoes.

Gonzales Jr. was found by Pueblo police shortly after in a nearby business. Police searched his backpack and found the clothing Gonzales Jr. was wearing during the collision along with a Glock .357 handgun.

Previously, Gonzales Jr. was arrested and convicted of felony assault and menacing. He was charged with Possession of a Weapon by Previous Offender (POWPO), careless driving, hit and run, failure to notify police, driving an unregistered vehicle, no insurance, and driving with a suspended license.