Man seriously injured after being shot in Pueblo West Saturday morning

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was seriously injured after being shot in Pueblo West around 10:15 Saturday morning, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office.

The 29-year-old victim was found after police responded to the 0-100 block of Baldwyn Drive and learned the victim had a verbal confrontation with the occupants of a car that had just dropped off a family member.

The sheriff's office said one of the occupants of the vehicle fired shots, hitting the victim twice.

After the shots were fired, the suspect vehicle left the area going east on Baldwyn Drive. The suspect vehicle is described as a black, newer model sedan with a damaged windshield but PCSO said they don't have any license plate information.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later transferred to a Colorado Springs hospital for further treatment of his injuries.

A possible suspect has been identified but no arrests have been made and officials said there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the incident is asked to contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867).