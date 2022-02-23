Pueblo Police search for three suspects involved in December crime
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help finding three people involved in a crime currently being investigated.
According to police, the crime happened on December 27, 2021, on the northside of Pueblo,
PPD shared a video of the suspects:
Police did not say what crime the three were involved in.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Medina at (719)-320-6006 or the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.
