Pueblo Police search for three suspects involved in December crime

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is asking for the public's help finding three people involved in a crime currently being investigated.

According to police, the crime happened on December 27, 2021, on the northside of Pueblo,

PPD shared a video of the suspects:

Police did not say what crime the three were involved in.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Medina at (719)-320-6006 or the Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.