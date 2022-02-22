Pueblo man arrested for aggravated robbery and motor vehicle theft

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Pueblo man is facing many charges after being involved in a stolen truck incident and armed robbery at a convenience store.

Pueblo police have identified the man to be 29-year-old, Derek Sandoval.

On Friday, Feb. 18 at around 10:30 p.m., Pueblo police received a call about an armed robbery at the 2102 N. Norwood Ave. Police say the suspect pointed a gun at a victim and demanded money.

The victim ended up spraying the suspect with bear mace. In response, the suspect used his own pepper spray on the victim. The suspect and victim were exposed to the pepper spray and bear mace. Then, the suspect ran out of the convenience store, leaving his gun at the scene.

Police say surveillance captured exactly what the suspect was wearing at the scene.

A day later after midnight, Pueblo police found a stolen Ford F-250 at the Loaf 'N Jug on Oakshire Lane.

Police say they were patrolling the area of Oakshire Lane and Troy Avenue on Friday night just before they found the suspect inside the stolen truck.

After a brief struggle with the suspect and officer, the suspect was arrested and booked into the Pueblo County Jail. He was charged for first degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and aggravated robbery for the armed robbery at Alta Convenience Store.