Man arrested after police locate stolen truck at Rodeway Inn in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested late Sunday night after two officers located a stolen white truck in the parking lot of Rodeway Inn in Pueblo.

Pueblo police say at around 11:30 p.m., Officer Griffiths and Officer Brown were on duty just before they found the 2004 Ford F-250 truck parked in the motel parking lot.

During the investigation, police contacted many people for information which resulted police to locate the suspect who had warrants issued from previous crimes committed.

Adam Martinez, 32, was arrested and charged for aggravated motor vehicle theft and violation of restraining order in "committing new crimes."

He was booked into Pueblo County Detention Facility.