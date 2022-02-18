Man wanted for kidnapping charge out of Louisiana, possibly in Costilla and Alamosa area

COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Costilla County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted for a kidnapping charge out of Louisiana.

According to the sheriff's office, Steven Smith (Garp) is currently wanted for felony kidnapping charges. He was last known to be in the Costilla and Alamosa County area.

Authorities say he's driving a light green car with a tan hood and the number 12 handpainted in white on each side of the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Costilla County Sheriff's Office's Dispatch at (719)-672-3302.