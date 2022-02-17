El Paso County Sheriff’s Office working to identify suspect in recent burglary

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The sheriff's office is investigating a recent burglary in a neighborhood in unincorporated El Paso County just south of Monument.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a suspect entered into a garage of a home on Wednesday in the 17000 block of Blue Mist Grove at 4 a.m. Once inside, the sheriff's office says the suspect stole several items from inside a vehicle.

According to the sheriff's office, the suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man. The suspect's face was covered, he was wearing a white Nike hooded jacket, jeans, white tennis shoes, and gloves.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a white older model Nissan Pathfinder or Toyota 4Runner with distinctive black tire rims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office's Investigations tip line at 719-520-6666.