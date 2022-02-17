Crowd expected at D20 board meeting discussing parental choice on medical issues

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Academy School District 20 is preparing for a large crowd at a school board meeting Thursday. In addition to the possibility of a teacher walkout on Friday, the board of education meeting will be discussing a policy surrounding parental choice about medical issues, and a high turnout is expected.

On the agenda for Thursday's meeting, District 20 says, "The BOE for Academy District 20 believes parents are the authority over their students and should be consulted for all medical decisions. Administrative policies exist to limit the teaching of controversial material to our students. The district administration and staff are encouraged to discuss medical issues with parents but should not discuss medical issues with students."

Under the rationale section, the agenda says, "Academy District 20 is an educational institution. With Covid-19 protocols causing an increased achievement gap with our students, it is imperative that teachers and staff focus on educating students in the subject matter of their expertise. All medical information should be given to parents or to students with parental consent."

You can watch a live stream of the meeting from the district website here.

This is a developing story, and this article will be updated following the conclusion of the meeting.