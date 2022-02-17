District 20 cancels high school classes Friday, Feb. 18 due to ‘sick-out’ from staff

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Academy School District 20 sent an email to parents and guardians announcing school is canceled for all high school students Friday, Feb. 18.

Earlier Thursday, the district said a potential "sick-out" by staff stemmed from the district's proposal to change the high school teaching schedule.

Teachers told 13 Investigates the new policy would take away a 'planning period', and replace it with a new course.

In an email sent out just after 8 p.m., the district said nearly 30% of high school teachers and staff had called off.

The closure only impacts high school students, middle and elementary students should report to school as normally scheduled.

During a school board meeting Thursday to discuss the sick-out and a policy surrounding parental choice about medical issues.