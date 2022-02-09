Driver gets pulled over by man impersonating Colorado Springs police

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A driver notified Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) on Tuesday evening about getting pulled over by a man impersonating Colorado Springs police.

In the police report, at around 6 p.m., the driver says the incident happened in the area of Falcon Hwy. and Hwy. 24.

The impersonator told the driver they were speeding. Then, the driver asked the impersonator if they could get their information from a nearby relative. When the impersonator walked back to the vehicle, they drove away.

Police say the impersonator was driving a dark sedan with red and blue emergency lights on the dash. He's described as a "white man, in his late 40's to 50's, and 6 feet tall. He's heavy built with dark hair with gray streaks. He was last seen wearing a dark button up shirt, dark pants, with tennis shoes, and a name tag claiming to be 'Smith.'"

Police are advising drivers to use caution if they get stopped by a police officer and suddenly doubt it is authentic. Police say drivers need to contact law enforcement's nonemergency area number to verify the stop while keeping their hands visible and informing the police officer they are verifying the stop.