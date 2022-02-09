Police search for suspect in hit-and-run on northbound I-25

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office announced law enforcement is searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run that shut down northbound I-25.

Wednesday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced northbound I-25 due to a crash between Mesa Ridge Parkway and South Academy Boulevard.

CDOT first reported the crash at 2:09 p.m. According to a KRDO crew at the scene, a truck involved in the crash was in the process of being towed just before 3 p.m.

#I25 northbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 132 - CO 16; Mesa Ridge Parkway and Exit 135 - South Academy Boulevard. https://t.co/kyZWBArb2I — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) February 9, 2022

Colorado State Patrol Master Trooper Cutler told KRDO the crash involved two vehicles. Several people from one vehicle took off on foot after the crash.

At 2:45 p.m., CSP said deputies with the EPCSO had two people at gunpoint at Academy Blvd. under the bridge. They were taken into custody.

According to the EPCSO, one suspect is still on the loose. Cutler told KRDO that suspect is possibly armed with a handgun.

The EPCSO says the suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

As of now, the Fountain Police Department is the lead in the investigation.

At 2:54 p.m., CDOT announced I-25 was reopening.

This is a developing story.