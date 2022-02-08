Colorado Senate Majority to elect new leadership for Caucus Wednesday

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Senate Majority is set to hold a caucus election Wednesday to select new leadership.

Current Senate President Senator Leroy Garcia, of Pueblo, announced his resignation from the Colorado General Assembly on Feb. 3.

Garcia is taking a new position as "Special Assistant to the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Manpower and Reserve Affairs." His last day is Feb. 23.

His departure also opens up the Colorado Senate District 3 seat.