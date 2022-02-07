Skip to Content
Multiple shots fired at vehicle overnight on E. Cheyenne Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to reports of multiple gunshots being fired at a vehicle late Sunday evening.

At around 10:52 p.m., officers from the Gold Hill division were dispatched to the 900 block of E. Cheyenne Rd.

During the investigation, police say a victim's vehicle was hit 7 times with gunshots during the incident near the intersection of Aspen Ave. and S. Corona Ave.

Police say no injuries were reported in the incident.

No arrests were made but police say the incident is no danger to the public.

The incident is under investigation.

Jordan Good

Jordan Good is a Television News Producer and Digital Content Creator for KRDO.com. Follow Jordan on Twitter at @ItsJordanGood.

